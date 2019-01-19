Griffin takes charge as Pistons stop Heat

EditorsNote: Added time element in 7th graf; changed made to grabbed in 10th graf

Blake Griffin collected 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame the early departure of Andre Drummond to edge the visiting Miami Heat 98-93 on Friday.

Luke Kennard scored 22 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock had 19 for the Pistons. Dwyane Wade led the Heat with 20 points and eight assists off the bench. Tyler Johnson contributed 16 points and Justise Winslow added 15 with nine rebounds.

Miami guard Josh Richardson missed the game due to an illness. The Pistons lost two key players in the opening half. Drummond, the league’s top rebounder, suffered a nasal injury when he was struck by a James Johnson elbow. Guard Ish Smith departed shortly after entering the game due to groin tightness.

Detroit led 53-39 at halftime behind 16 points from Griffin and 12 from Kennard. The Heat suffered self-inflicted wounds, making just four of 15 free throws while committing 10 turnovers.

Miami outscored Detroit 30-12 in the third quarter to grab a 69-65 lead.

Miami made six 3-pointers in the last 8:34 of the quarter. Tyler Johnson knocked down three of them, including a go-ahead basket with 1:22 left.

Stanley Johnson’s coast-to-coast basket tied it at 72-all with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. Moments later his 3-pointer put Detroit back on top.

Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Johnson made layups to give the lead back to Miami, but Reggie Jackson’s 3 tied it again at 78. Kennard then drilled another long ball from the left wing.

Winslow scored on a drive with 2:34 left to pull Miami within one but Bullock answered with a 3-pointer.

Rodney McGruder grabbed an offensive rebound then drifted out for a 3 to cut Detroit’s lead to 90-89.

Griffin made two free throws with 52.4 seconds left but Wade came right back with a layup.

Zaza Pachulia tapped in a Griffin miss with 26.7 seconds remaining to make it 94-91. Wade made another layup on Miami’s next possession.

Jackson was fouled with 11 seconds left and made both free throws. Wade missed a 3 and Griffin iced the win with two free throws.

