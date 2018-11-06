Richardson, Heat top slumping Pistons in OT

EditorsNote: update 2: adds new sentence to third graf

Josh Richardson had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and the Miami Heat snapped a three-game losing streak with a 120-115 overtime victory against the slumping Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Goran Dragic contributed 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Dwyane Wade added 18 points. Kelly Olynyk chipped in 13 points off the bench and Bam Adebayo added 11.

Wade moved into 30th place on the league’s all-time scoring list during the first half, surpassing Clyde Drexler (22,195 points). Wade ended the night at 22,211.

Andre Drummond powered for 25 points and 24 rebounds but Detroit lost its fifth straight. Reggie Jackson also had 25 points while Blake Griffin supplied 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in regulation. Langston Galloway tossed in 21 points off the bench.

Jackson hit a floater in the lane with 1:27 left in overtime to give Detroit a two-point lead. Richardson answered with a 3-pointer 21 seconds later.

In the closing seconds, Richardson missed a 3-point try but Detroit’s Glenn Robinson III also misfired on a corner three. The officials called a clear-path foul against Detroit with 2.1 seconds left and Adebayo hit both free throws. Richardson then tacked on two more free throws to clinch the victory.

Griffin had 17 points and Drummond supplied 13 points and 14 rebounds in the first half, but the Pistons could only come away with a 53-all tie.

An Olynyk basket in the opening minute of the fourth gave Miami a double-digit lead.

Ish Smith’s runner in the lane pulled Detroit within 96-91. Richardson scored the next five points to double the Heat’s lead.

Drummond was called for goaltending on a Wade layup with 2:59 left, giving Miami a 104-97 lead. Jackson’s jumper with 1:07 remaining made it a three-point game at 104-101.

Dragic split two free throws after an Adebayo offensive rebound with 27.6 seconds left. Drummond’s tip-in cut the Heat’s advantage to 105-103. Wade missed a pair of free throws to give Detroit some hope.

Drummond tipped in a Jackson miss in the final second to send the game into overtime.

—Field Level Media