Drummond's rebounding and foul shooting guides Pistons by Bucks

DETROIT -- Andre Drummond had 24 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 105-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Drummond made a career-high 14 free throws on 16 attempts for Detroit (6-3), which has won four of its last five games.

Avery Bradley supplied 23 points and Tobias Harris tossed in 13 for the Pistons. Ish Smith added 10 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s leading scorer, paced the Bucks (4-5) with 29 points. Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points and 10 assists, Khris Middleton contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Tony Snell chipped in 12 points for Milwaukee.

Drummond made an uncontested layup to finish off a 9-2 Pistons run at the start of the second half. Drummond’s basket gave Detroit a 67-50 lead.

The Pistons maintained a double-digit lead until Antetokounmpo’s fast-break layup made it 74-66 with 3:38 left in the quarter.

Milwaukee only got as close as six the rest of the quarter, thanks to a stunning display by Drummond at the foul line. The league’s worst free throw shooter in recent years made 10 of 12 foul shots during the quarter, allowing the Pistons to carry an 82-72 lead in the final quarter.

Drummond finished the game with a 77.7 free throw percentage (28 for 36) after shooting 38.6 percent last season.

Stanley Johnson’s jumper completed a 9-1 Detroit spurt to open the quarter, stretching the lead to 91-73. The Bucks crept back but two more Drummond free throws with 3:27 left made it 99-87.

Milwaukee never seriously threatened again.

The Pistons finished the first half on a 21-8 run to gain a 59-48 halftime lead.

Bradley had 19 points by halftime, including 10 during the late outburst. He converted a three-point play and a fast-break layup in the final 20.1 seconds before Middleton drilled a 3-point as the half expired.

NOTES: Detroit PF Jon Leuer missed his first game this season with a left ankle sprain. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond has 16 career games with 10 or more offensive rebounds, the most among active players. ... Milwaukee C Greg Monroe missed his fourth straight game with a left calf strain. ... The Bucks won the last three meetings. ... Detroit C Eric Moreland, who had played 30 minutes without attempting a field goal, scored his first basket of the season in the opening quarter. He finished with six points. ... Milwaukee doesn’t play again until a road game against Cleveland on Tuesday. Detroit completes a home back-to-back against Sacramento on Saturday.