Bucks control Pistons to sweep season series

Jan 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) sits on the bench after being injured during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 21 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and three steals as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks completed their first four-game season series sweep of the Detroit Pistons with a 115-105 victory on Tuesday.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points and seven assists and Pat Connaughton added 16 points off the bench for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton contributed 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, Brook Lopez tossed in 14 points and Tony Snell had 11 points in the win.

Reggie Jackson paced the Pistons with 25 points while Andre Drummond had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Blake Griffin added 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds but also committed five turnovers.

The Bucks are 9-1 against Central Division opponents.

Both teams were missing their starting shooting guards. Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon sat out due to a chest injury, while Detroit’s Reggie Bullock was sidelined by a left ankle sprain.

Bledsoe made a layup and Antetokounmpo dunked off Pistons turnovers to give Milwaukee a 68-55 lead early in the third.

The Pistons fought back and trimmed their deficit to six, 77-71, when Jackson completed a three-point play. Detroit pulled within four on two occasions later in the quarter but the Bucks finished it on a 10-2 run to make it 89-77 entering the fourth.

Antetokounmpo scored two baskets and assisted on two 3-pointers during that span.

Bledsoe made two 3-pointers and Snell had one during the first three-plus minutes of the fourth quarter as the Bucks’ lead grew to 102-83.

Milwaukee shot 59.1 percent in the first half and led 62-49 at the break. Lopez and Middleton scored 12 points apiece before halftime.

The Bucks led by 12 in the opening quarter, but gave it away early in the second before re-establishing a double-digit advantage with a 21-4 run to make it 56-39 with less than three minutes to go in the half. The bench provided a big lift during that span. D.J. Wilson scored nine points and Connaughton finished it with a 3-pointer.

Connaughton made two layups before the half ended to ensure the Bucks would carry a double-digit lead to the locker room.

