Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th career triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak over the Detroit Pistons to 14 games with a 110-101 victory on Wednesday.

Slideshow ( 37 images )

Jrue Holiday had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bucks, who defeated Detroit for the third time this season. The 14-game streak, which includes postseason games, began during the 2018-19 season.

Bryn Forbes added 13 points, Khris Middleton had 12 and Bobby Portis chipped in 11 for Milwaukee. The Bucks shot 48.2 percent from the field and made 19 of 43 3-point attempts.

Jerami Grant’s 22 points led the Pistons. Svi Mykhailiuk supplied 18 points and Blake Griffin had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Josh Jackson added 11 points for Detroit, which shot 39.1 percent from the field and made 14 of 35 3-point tries.

The Pistons had two more turnovers than made field goals in the first quarter while falling behind, 27-13. They made just four of 20 shot attempts while Portis scored four baskets off the bench.

The Bucks used an 11-1 spurt in the second quarter to stretch their lead to 22, 48-26. Forbes was the catalyst as he scored seven points during that span.

An Antetokounmpo free throw gave Milwaukee its biggest lead of the half at 52-29. Detroit finished the half on an 18-6 run to close the gap to 11, 58-47. Grant had eight points and an assist during that stretch.

Portis and Forbes combined for 21 first-half points. Grant was the lone Piston in double figures with 14.

Wayne Ellington opened the second half with a 3-pointer to cut Milwaukee’s lead to eight points. Detroit couldn’t make up any more ground, as the Bucks led by as much as 19 in the third. Antetokounmpo scored 11 points in the quarter as Milwaukee carried an 89-75 lead into the final quarter.

Holiday scored seven points in a 1:14 span to push Milwaukee’s lead to 17, 99-82.

--Field Level Media