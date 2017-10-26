Pistons cruise past Timberwolves

DETROIT -- Tobias Harris tied his career high with 34 points, and the Detroit Pistons cruised to a 122-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Harris scored all of his points from the field, making 14 of 24 field-goal attempts, including a 6-for-9 performance from long range. Harris also had 34 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 6, 2015.

Avery Bradley supplied 20 points, and Andre Drummond contributed 15 points with 15 rebounds for Detroit (3-2). Stanley Johnson, who didn’t make a field goal in the Pistons’ first two home games, added 15 points. Henry Ellenson chipped in 14 off the bench, and Ish Smith had 13 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ 23 points and 10 rebounds led the Timberwolves (2-3), who were blown out for the second consecutive night. They lost by 23 points at home to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Andrew Wiggins tossed in 21 points for Minnesota on Wednesday, and Jeff Teague added 18.

Minnesota played without All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler for the second consecutive game. Butler is recovering from an upper-respiratory infection.

The Timberwolves scored the game’s first nine points, but that wound up being their high point. Detroit emerged from the half with a commanding 63-44 lead.

Detroit started the second quarter with a 28-9 run. Langston Galloway gave the Pistons their first lead with a 3-pointer. Harris, who scored only two first-quarter points, then got rolling.

He made two dunks, a jumper and a couple of 3-pointers during the outburst. Bradley capped it off with a 3-pointer for a 51-35 Detroit advantage. Bradley’s 3-pointer in the final minute of the half gave the Pistons a 20-point cushion.

Minnesota put the Pistons in the bonus during the first three minutes of the third quarter, making it nearly impossible to produce a run. Bradley converted a pair of layups midway through the quarter to make it 79-55.

The Pistons’ lead was 91-73 entering the fourth.

Harris tied his career best on a dunk with 2:03 remaining.

NOTES: Minnesota SG Jamal Crawford, who scored eight points, reached the 10,000-point mark in career bench scoring. Only Dell Curry (11,147) has scored more points off the bench over the last 35 years. ... Pistons C Boban Marjanovic was inactive for the third time this season. ... Detroit won the last four meetings. ... Pistons SG Reggie Bullock served the final game of his five-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. ... Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of Flip Saunders’ death. He coached both franchises. “A guy that I think was universally liked and respected throughout the league, and that’s not an easy thing in a real competitive business,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said.