Holiday, Randle lead Pelicans by Pistons with Davis ailing

Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle combined to score 65 points to overcome a limited performance from Anthony Davis as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans edged the Detroit Pistons 116-108 on Sunday.

Holiday had 37 points and Randle had 28 while Davis was limited to six points in 26 minutes as he played through an injured hip suffered in the first quarter. Tim Frazier added 14 points and Nikola Mirotic scored 12 off the bench as the Pelicans won for the third time in five games.

Blake Griffin scored 35 points, backup Langston Galloway added 24 and Andre Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Pistons, who lost their fourth straight after a five-game winning streak.

Detroit got within two points early in the fourth quarter, but 3-pointers by Frazier and Holiday helped New Orleans rebuild the lead to 105-96 with five minutes remaining.

Drummond made two baskets as the Pistons closed within 109-104 with two minutes left, but Mirotic answered with a jumper.

Griffin’s two free throws cut the margin to five with a minute left, but Holiday scored the next four points to put the game away.

The Pelicans led by six at halftime and back-to-back layups by Randle and Mirotic pushed the lead to 10 at the start of the third quarter.

The Pistons closed within six on a 3-pointer by Griffin before Frazier had four points and an assist as New Orleans extended its lead to 78-62.

Griffin scored eight points and Galloway had 10 to pull Detroit within four points before Frazier’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Pelicans a 91-84 lead after three quarters.

Holiday scored 11 points as New Orleans took a 28-20 lead after the first quarter. Davis had just three points in six minutes after hurting his hip in a collision with Griffin.

E’Twaun Moore opened the second-quarter scoring with a basket and a 10-point Pelicans lead.

The Pistons cut the lead to three and the margin fluctuated between four and eight points throughout the second quarter before New Orleans took a 56-50 halftime lead.

