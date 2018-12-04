Thunder end Pistons' win streak

Steven Adams had 21 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder snapped the Detroit Pistons’ five-game winning streak with a 110-83 thumping on Monday.

Russell Westbrook contributed 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Thunder, who have gone 15-3 since an 0-4 start. Paul George supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jerami Grant had 15 points, and Dennis Schroder racked up 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Nerlens Noel added 12 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma City, which shot 50.6 percent from the field.

Detroit’s Blake Griffin had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists but went 7-for-18 from the field. Andre Drummond had 13 points and six rebounds, and Jon Leuer chipped in 12 points off the bench. The Pistons were held to 33 percent shooting.

Detroit shooting guard Reggie Bullock sustained a left ankle sprain in the early going and did not return.

The Thunder outscored the Pistons 37-19 during the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Oklahoma City reeled off 10 unanswered points midway through the period to gain a 19-point lead.

Adams started it off with a hook shot. Westbrook followed with a pullup jumper and a three-point play. George completed the outburst with a 3-pointer to make it 68-49.

The Thunder had another 10-0 spurt later in the quarter as their lead to grew to 29. Westbrook got it going with a layup. George then had an assist and a dunk. Westbrook added a free throw and an assist before the Pistons finally answered. Oklahoma City’s lead was 87-59 after three quarters.

The Thunder led 50-40 at halftime as they held Detroit to a season low in first-half points.

Oklahoma City forced the Pistons to take tough, contested shots, and Detroit made just 17 of 49 field-goal attempts (34.7 percent) before the break. Griffin scored 15 first-half points while Adams led the thunder with 14. Westbrook had five turnovers but the Thunder still shot 51.2 percent before halftime.

