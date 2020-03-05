Thunder pull away from lowly Pistons

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points, Dennis Schroder supplied 23 points and nine assists and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder downed the Detroit Pistons 114-107 on Wednesday.

Danilo Gallinari tossed in 19 points with seven rebounds and four steals while Chris Paul added 16 points and six assists for the Thunder.

Christian Wood scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Detroit, which has lost nine of its last 10. Brandon Knight had 18 points and seven assists and Jordan McRae, claimed off waivers earlier in the day, contributed 15 points in his Pistons debut.

Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and John Henson chipped in 10.

Schroder had 12 points and eight assists in the first half, lifting the Thunder to a 69-64 lead. Oklahoma City shot 69 percent during the half but the Pistons had four double-digit scorers by halftime, led by Wood with 15 points.

Oklahoma City stretched the lead to 10 four minutes into the second half on a Gilgeous-Alexander shot in the lane. He soon made another to push the advantage to 12.

When Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down a step-back jumper, the Thunder lead increased to 92-77 with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter. Schroder moved the lead to 16 by making a free throw after McRae was assessed with a technical.

The Thunder carried a 94-82 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Wood made a 3-pointer with 9:13 remaining to cut Oklahoma City’s lead to 98-87. The Pistons continued to chip away and when Wood made another triple with 5:42 left, their deficit was down to four at 102-98.

A McRae bucket made it a two-point game and when Mykhailiuk drained a corner 3-pointer, the Pistons took a 103-102 lead.

A Nerlens Noel dunk ended the Pistons’ 11-0 run. A Knight layup with 1:53 left put Detroit back on top 107-106, but Schroder answered with a layup of his own.

A 3-pointer by Gallinari with 21.6 seconds remaining gave Oklahoma City a 111-107 lead. Free throws by Schroder clinched the Thunder’s hard-fought victory.

