Pistons squander lead but top Magic in OT

EditorsNote: Griffin fixes in lede, 6th grafs; adds Bruce in 10th graf

Blake Griffin scored 30 points, including the last seven in overtime, and the host Detroit Pistons emerged with a 120-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Pistons blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead before pulling out the victory.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 22 rebounds, and Luke Kennard contributed 14 points off the Pistons’ bench. Reggie Jackson, Langston Galloway and Reggie Bullock tossed in 13 apiece for Detroit.

Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic had 24 points apiece for the Magic, and Vucevic pulled down 13 rebounds.

Orlando’s Evan Fournier added 18 points. D.J. Augustin chipped in 13 points and seven assists, and Aaron Gordon tossed in 12 points with eight rebounds. Jonathan Isaac scored 10 points.

Griffin tied the game at 115 with a bucket with 3:23 remaining in overtime. He then made a pair of free throws with 2:38 left to give Detroit a two-point lead.

After a series of empty possessions, Griffin scored on a scoop shot with 14 seconds left.

Following a missed Fournier 3-point attempt, Griffin added another free throw.

The Magic led 63-58 at halftime.

Fournier made a 3-pointer with 8:53 left in the third quarter to give Orlando a seven-point lead. The Pistons then went on a 10-2 run to take a 74-73 lead. Bruce Brown made a trey and a jumper during the spurt, and Ish Smith capped it off with another 3-pointer.

A Griffin 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the quarter inched Detroit’s lead to 82-78. The advantage went to six with a Griffin layup.

Detroit carried a 90-84 lead into the fourth. Kennard scored in the lane to stretch the advantage to eight. A Galloway 3-pointer nudged it to nine.

Kennard’s foul-line shot gave the Pistons their first double-digit advantage with 9:46 remaining.

The Magic closed the gap to four with 5:49 left on an Isaac corner 3-pointer. Vucevic hit a trey from the left wing and dropped in a layup to make it 105-104.

A Vucevic dunk tied it up at 107-all, and Augustin’s layup put Orlando on top with 1:51 to go.

Drummond’s put-back with 32.9 seconds left tied it again. Vucevic missed a jumper, and the Pistons called timeout. Griffin missed a jumper at the buzzer, forcing overtime.

—Field Level Media