Griffin's career game lifts Pistons over Sixers in OT

Blake Griffin scored a career-high 50 points, including a game-winning three-point play with 1.8 seconds left in overtime, and the Detroit Pistons edged the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 133-132 on Tuesday.

Griffin, whose previous career best was 47 points, made 20 of 35 field-goal attempts and 5 of 11 free-throw attempts. He added 14 rebounds and six assists.

Reggie Jackson supplied 23 points, Ish Smith tossed in 21 off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 17 for Detroit. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 16 rebounds before he was ejected late in regulation after picking up his second technical foul.

Joel Embiid racked up 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and JJ Redick had 30 points, six rebounds and six assists for Philadelphia. Robert Covington chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds.

Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons missed the game due to back tightness.

Griffin scored the first points of overtime, a 3-pointer from the top of the key. He then found Smith in transition for another trey.

Philadelphia then reeled off eight of the next 10 points, including a Redick 3-pointer that tied it at 128-all. Redick missed a long 2-pointer, then fouled Jackson with 20.5 seconds left. Jackson made both free throws.

Redick then came off a screen and drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing while getting fouled by Jackson. Redick completed the four-point play to give the 76ers a 132-130 lead with 5.6 seconds remaining. Detroit called timeout.

Griffin then took the inbounds pass, drove the lane and made a layup while getting fouled by Covington. Griffin hit the 50-point mark to give Detroit the one-point lead.

Philadelphia took its last timeout before Embiid missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Griffin scored 22 of his 28 first-half points in the second quarter, but the Sixers still emerged with a 64-61 halftime advantage.

With 34.6 seconds left in regulation, Griffin banked in a shot for a 120-all tie. Embiid then missed an open 3-pointer, but Bullock followed by missing a runner in the lane. Philadelphia had the last shot in regulation, and Dario Saric’s 3-point try rolled off.

—Field Level Media