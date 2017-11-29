Preview: Suns at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are fresh off one of the most impressive victories of the current NBA season and look to ride the momentum when they host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Detroit outplayed league-leading Boston en route to a 118-108 road win on Monday and owns the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons are perhaps the most surprising team in the NBA this season and added Monday’s road victory to one at Golden State late last month. “I think we’re at a good position,” Detroit forward Tobias Harris told reporters. “I‘m not looking at standings-wise - I‘m looking at, as a team, where our heads are at. We’re at a good vibe as a team, knowing that we have a really good formula night after night in how to win games.” Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker (right big toe) returned from a one-game absence to contribute 33 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday’s 104-99 road win over Chicago. The 30-point performance was the eighth of the season for Booker, who made five 3-pointers in addition to recording his second-highest rebounding effort of the campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE SUNS (8-14): Phoenix halted a three-game slide with the solid effort against the Bulls that included a 57-41 rebounding advantage. “I‘m proud of this team,” Booker told reporters afterward. “We fought hard. A lot of energy, talking on defense. Things that we needed to be working on, we did.” The Suns received a superb performance from center Alex Len, who scored 13 points and tied his career best of 18 rebounds as he grabbed 12 or more boards for the eighth time this season.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (13-6): Detroit is eighth in the NBA in scoring defense (102.2) and is playing well on offense, with four players scoring in double digits. Center Andre Drummond recorded season highs of 26 points and 22 rebounds in the upset over Boston and ranks just fourth on the squad in scoring (14.4 points) as the players have bought into the team-first, balanced approach sought by coach Stan Van Gundy. “We’ve been sharing the ball all year,” Van Gundy told reporters. “This is a really, really unselfish team who play for each other. Not one time this year has anybody complained about not getting shots, not getting the ball, any of that. And part of it is, the ball does always move.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons have won five of their last six home meetings with the Suns.

2. Phoenix SF TJ Warren scored 25 points versus the Bulls and is averaging 21.6 over his last five games.

3. Harris was 5-for-6 from 3-point range while scoring 31 points against the Celtics - his third 30-point effort of the season.

PREDICTION: Pistons 109, Suns 103