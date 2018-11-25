Drummond leads Pistons past Suns

EditorsNote: Change third quarter score in last graf

Andre Drummond led a balanced attack with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five steals and the host Detroit Pistons downed the Phoenix Suns 118-107 on Sunday.

A handful of other Pistons also reached double figures. Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists and Blake Griffin contributed 16 points and 11 assists.

Langston Galloway added 15 points, Stanley Johnson had 14 and Reggie Bullock chipped in 13 for the Pistons, who have won four of their last five. They were playing the second game of a six-game homestand.

The Pistons shot 46.2 percent from the field and made 39 percent of their 3-point attempts. They had assists on 30 of their 43 field goals. Phoenix shot 51.9 percent overall but just 32 percent on its long-range attempts.

Devin Booker’s 37 points led Phoenix, which wrapped up a four-game road trip, losing three of the four. Rookie center Deandre Ayton supplied 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Suns guard Jamal Crawford reached the 19,000-point mark for his career with a first-half 3-pointer. He finished with 12 points and five assists.

Josh Jackson and Richaun Holmes each contributed 10 points off the bench.

Phoenix forward TJ Warren was ejected for arguing an offensive foul call during the second quarter.

Galloway made a 3-pointer with 9:48 remaining to give Detroit a 91-88 lead and begin a 10-1 spurt. Drummond followed with a dunk. Jackson soon knocked down a 3 off a pass from Griffin to make it 98-89.

A Drummond steal led to a Johnson 3-pointer off another Griffin feed, giving the Pistons a 103-91 advantage with 6:23 left.

Booker fired in a deep 3 to pull the Suns within nine at 106-97. Griffin then got hot from outside and his 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining extended Detroit’s lead to 114-101.

The Pistons led 62-60 at halftime. Jackson and Galloway scored 12 points apiece for the Pistons, while Booker led the Suns with 21.

Phoenix carried an 84-83 lead into the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media