Drummond (31 points, 19 boards) lifts Pistons past Suns

Andre Drummond powered his way to 31 points and 19 rebounds, and the host Detroit Pistons pulled away from the Phoenix Suns for a 116-108 win on Wednesday.

Feb 5, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jordan Bone (18) and forward Louis King (14) during warm ups prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Jackson had 25 points and nine assists for Detroit while Christian Wood contributed 21 points and eight rebounds. Langston Galloway added 15 points off the bench, and Bruce Brown chipped in nine points and seven assists.

The Pistons earned their second win in three games immediately after a five-game losing streak.

Derrick Rose (adductor) and Svi Mykhailiuk (hip) were among the players out of action for Detroit. Aron Baynes (hip) missed the game for Phoenix.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 30 points led the Suns, who have lost four straight. Deandre Ayton contributed 26 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks while Devin Booker tossed in 22 points with seven assists. Mikal Bridges added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Suns shot 54.5 percent from the field compared to Detroit’s 48.4 percent shooting. However, the Pistons turned the ball over just nine times while the Suns committed 16 turnovers. Detroit also had a 42-37 rebounding advantage, mainly due to Drummond’s dominance.

Drummond had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, and the Pistons led 64-61 at halftime. The Suns stuck close by shooting 61.5 percent from the field. Oubre led the Suns with 18 first-half points.

Booker hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Phoenix a 74-71 lead with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter. The Pistons proceeded to reel off the next nine points.

The Suns led later in the quarter, but Detroit regained the advantage at 89-86 entering the fourth.

A tip-in by Drummond and a 3-pointer by Wood gave the Pistons a 101-94 lead with 7:11 remaining.

The Suns crept within one twice, including on an Ayton basket with 4:43 to go. Detroit responded with a 7-0 run sparked by Jackson, who made a 3-pointer and had an assist.

A Tony Snell steal and dunk put Detroit on top 112-104 with just over two minutes to go.

