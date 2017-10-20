FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2017 / 2:36 AM / in a day

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Reggie Bullock began his five-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

G Avery Bradley, who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Celtics during the summer, had 15 points in his Pistons debut.

F Tobias Harris scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter in a season-opening victory. “I was able to get off in a good rhythm, taking what the defense gave me,” said Harris, who also grabbed 10 rebounds. “My teammates were able to find me on some really good plays.”

C Andre Drummond passed Dave DeBusschere for sixth place on the Detroit’s career rebounding list.

