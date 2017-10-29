Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Reggie Bullock, a first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 2013, made his season debut after serving a five-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He had one point in seven minutes.

G Luke Kennard, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft who averaged 4.8 points off the bench in Reggie Bullock’s absence, was inactive Saturday.

F Tobias Harris came into Saturday’s averaging a team-high 23.6 points for Detroit, but Blake Griffin drew a third foul on Harris with 8:28 left in the first half and Harris went to the bench.Tobias finished with 12 points in 20 minutes.

C Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds in Detroit’s win Saturday.