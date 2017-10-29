FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
October 30, 2017 / 3:58 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Reggie Bullock, a first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 2013, made his season debut after serving a five-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He had one point in seven minutes.

G Luke Kennard, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft who averaged 4.8 points off the bench in Reggie Bullock’s absence, was inactive Saturday.

F Tobias Harris came into Saturday’s averaging a team-high 23.6 points for Detroit, but Blake Griffin drew a third foul on Harris with 8:28 left in the first half and Harris went to the bench.Tobias finished with 12 points in 20 minutes.

C Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds in Detroit’s win Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
