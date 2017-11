F Tobias Harris went 2 of 7 from 3-point range in Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers and is 21 of 48 (43.8 percent) from beyond the arc through the first eight games.

C Andre Drummond had his 234th career double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) in Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers. That is the second most since he entered the league in 2012-13 behind DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans (235).