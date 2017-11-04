FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
Kaspersky acknowledges taking inactive files in pursuit of hackers
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky acknowledges taking inactive files in pursuit of hackers
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 5, 2017 / 2:58 AM / in 40 minutes

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jon Leuer missed his first game this season with a left ankle sprain as Detroit beat Milwaukee Friday.

F Andre Drummond continued his improvement at the free throw line in Friday’s win vs. Milwaukee by hitting a career high 14 foul shots on 16 attempts. No one who saw Drummond clang one free throw after another in recent seasons would have dreamed he could look like Stephen Curry at the line. He has made 28 of 36 attempts this season (77.8 percent). “It’s a testament to work I’ve put in throughout the summer, and over the years, finding something that really works for me,” he said. “Being mentally strong if I do miss a shot, to come back for next whatever (attempts) after that. It’s just a mental toughness thing and being ready all the time to shoot the same shot.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.