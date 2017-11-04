Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

F Jon Leuer missed his first game this season with a left ankle sprain as Detroit beat Milwaukee Friday.

F Andre Drummond continued his improvement at the free throw line in Friday’s win vs. Milwaukee by hitting a career high 14 foul shots on 16 attempts. No one who saw Drummond clang one free throw after another in recent seasons would have dreamed he could look like Stephen Curry at the line. He has made 28 of 36 attempts this season (77.8 percent). “It’s a testament to work I’ve put in throughout the summer, and over the years, finding something that really works for me,” he said. “Being mentally strong if I do miss a shot, to come back for next whatever (attempts) after that. It’s just a mental toughness thing and being ready all the time to shoot the same shot.”