PF Jon Leuer will have another MRI on Monday to examine his sprained left ankle, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. Leuer has not played for Detroit since Oct. 31.

G Reggie Jackson scored nine points in the fourth quarter to lead Detroit to a 100-97 comeback victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. He finished with 16 points.

C Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead Detroit to a 100-97 comeback victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.