Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Langston Galloway contributed 17 off the bench, making 5 of 8 3-point attempts.

G Avery Bradley scored 18 points Thursday.

F Tobias Harris had 19 points for the Pistons (15-13) Thursday.

F Jon Leuer (ankle) remains sidelined.

C Andre Drummond had 19 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists, and the Pistons made 13 of 30 shots from behind the arc in a 105-91 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

F Anthony Tolliver wore a protective mask after having his nose broken by an errant elbow in the first half of Tuesday’s home loss to Denver. Tolliver made two 3-pointers for six points in 15 minutes.