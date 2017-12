G Avery Bradley will be sidelined at least one week with a groin injury, Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy announced Tuesday. Bradley has missed his team’s last two games with a right adductor strain. The 27-year-old will be examined again by team doctors after one week. Bradley is averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 games during his first season with the Pistons (17-13).