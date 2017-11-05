Pistons stay hot, top struggling Kings

DETROIT -- Avery Bradley led six players in double figures with 24 points to help lead the Detroit Pistons to a 108-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The Pistons (7-3) won for the fifth time in six games and are 2-0 to start a five-game homestand at their new home, Little Caesars Arena.

Sacramento (1-8) lost its seventh straight game.

Tobias Harris scored 20 points, Andre Drummond had 16 points and 19 rebounds and Reggie Jackson added 13 points for the Pistons.

Zach Randolph scored 19 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic and De‘Aaron Fox each added 14 points to lead the Kings, who lost despite shooting 52.6 percent (40 of 76).

Detroit started to separate itself late in the third quarter, beginning with back-to-back 3-pointers by Jackson and Harris that gave the Pistons a 77-69 lead.

The Pistons then built an 85-72 lead with 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Anthony Tolliver, the last points in a 14-2 Detroit run over a span of 3:11.

The Kings closed within six at 87-81 with 9:47 remaining in the game following a basket by Vince Carter, but the Pistons regained control with a 9-4 run to take a 96-85 lead with 6:12 remaining.

Detroit ultimately built its lead to 14 at 103-89 with 2:39 remaining.

Tolliver and Ish Smith each scored 10 points to round out the other players who scored in double figures for the Pistons, who went 13 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 50.6 percent from the field overall (40 of 79).

Sacramento kept itself in the game primarily because of 34 points from bench players.

NOTES: Kings PG George Hill missed the game for personal reasons. ... Detroit PF Jon Leuer missed his second consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. ... Sacramento swept last season’s two-game series. ... C Willie Cauley-Stein is the only Kings player to start every game this season. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told PG Reggie Jackson, whose name popped up in trade rumors involving Phoenix’s Eric Bledsoe, he is not going to be dealt. “I just wanted to set his mind at ease,” Van Gundy said. “We like what he’s doing.” ... The teams meet again in Sacramento on March 19. ... The Kings return home to play Oklahoma City on Tuesday, while the Pistons continue their five-game homestand against Indiana on Wednesday.