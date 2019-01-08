Streaking Spurs top Pistons as Popovich reaches milestone

DeMar DeRozan had 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Gregg Popovich continued his climb up the NBA’s career wins list as the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Detroit Pistons 119-107 on Monday.

Popovich earned the 1,221st victory of his career, tying him with Jerry Sloan for third on the NBA’s all-time list among coaches. The 23rd-year Spurs coach trails only Don Nelson (1,335) and Lenny Wilkens (1,332).

San Antonio dominated the last three quarters after falling behind early. Just as they did against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the Pistons got off to a good start, jumping out to a 21-9 lead with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Detroit took a 31-25 lead into the second quarter, but San Antonio started to take control from there.

The Spurs opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 37-31 lead with 8:36 left until halftime, and built their lead to 13 at 57-44 with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter.

San Antonio led 59-51 at the half.

In the third quarter, after Detroit cut the San Antonio lead to 65-59, the Spurs went on a 10-0 run to take a 75-59 lead with 5:21 remaining in the period. Detroit rallied, cutting San Antonio’s lead to 88-81 with 9:46 left in the game.

But the momentum would be short-lived for the Pistons. San Antonio responded with an 8-1 run to take a 96-82 lead with 7:36 remaining and wasn’t seriously threatened the rest of the way.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Spurs, who have won five straight and six of their last seven. Derrick White (17 points), Bryn Forbes (15) and Patty Mills (13) followed.

San Antonio shot 54.4 percent (43-for-79) from the field for the game.

Blake Griffin had 34 points and eight assists, and Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds in defeat for the Pistons, who have lost five of their last six games. Reggie Jackson (14 points), Reggie Bullock (13), Luke Kennard (10) and Jon Leuer (10) also scored in double figures for Detroit.

The Pistons shot 49.4 percent from the field (42-for-85).

