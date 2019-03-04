Griffin, Pistons outlast Raptors in OT

Blake Griffin had 27 points and seven rebounds and the streaking Detroit Pistons scored the final 10 points of overtime to defeat the visiting Toronto Raptors 112-107 on Sunday evening.

Mar 3, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin (17) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson had 19 points apiece for Detroit, which has won nine of its last 11 to reach the .500 mark.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds despite foul trouble. Wayne Ellington added 11 points for Detroit, which beat coach Dwane Casey’s former team for the second time this season.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Pascal Siakam had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while OG Anunoby and Marc Gasol added 13 points apiece.

The Raptors rested star forward Kawhi Leonard, the 18th game he’s missed this season.

Pistons reserve center Zaza Pachulia was ejected late in the third quarter for arguing with the officials.

Lowry hit a pullup, two free throws and a long three to give the Raptors a 107-102 lead with 2:22 left in overtime. From there, it was all Pistons.

Jackson tied it with a corner three and Drummond made two free throws with 46.1 seconds left to give his team a 109-107 edge. Lowry missed a layup with under 10 seconds to go. Kennard made two free throws to seal the win.

Detroit led most of the first half and emerged with a 48-45 advantage. Griffin had 17 points before the break and Jackson added 12.

The Raptors led 75-64 late in the third.

The Pistons cut into that advantage after Drummond returned to the floor. He made two shots before the quarter ended as the Raptors’ lead was down to 78-73 entering the fourth.

They carried that momentum into the fourth, scoring the first nine points to finish off a 15-0 run.

Detroit held a slim lead entering the final minute before Gasol hit two free throws to tie it at 98 apiece.

Jackson then made a floater but Anunoby responded with a putback to tie it again.

Gasol just missed a corner shot at the regulation buzzer, forcing overtime.

