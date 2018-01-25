Jazz win in OT as Pistons drop 6th in row

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert scored 15 points apiece, and Joe Ingles made two pivotal 3-pointers in overtime, lifting the visiting Utah Jazz past the slumping Detroit Pistons 98-95 on Wednesday.

Ingles finished with 13 points for the Jazz, who overcame a huge outing by Pistons center Andre Drummond and a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation. Ricky Rubio supplied 11 points and 10 rebounds for Utah, and Joe Johnson added 11 points off the bench.

Drummond recorded the second 30-20 game of his career with 30 points and 24 rebounds to go along with four assists and six blocks. Ish Smith contributed 14 points, Tobias Harris tossed in 13, and rookie Luke Kennard notched his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Detroit has lost six straight.

Drummond scored the first points of overtime with a layup, but Ingles drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Mitchell, who had missed nine consecutive shots, followed with another trey to make it 98-91.

Drummond’s dunk with 33.8 seconds left made it 98-95. However, Harris missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and Utah hung on.

Raul Neto gave Utah a 72-66 lead early in the fourth with a transition 3-pointer. Detroit rallied and regained the lead at 78-76 on Smith’s layup with 7:08 left.

Drummond soon took control with a personal seven-point run. He made a free throw, threw down a dunk, stole the ball from Mitchell and dunked again, then converted a layup. That gave the Pistons an 85-79 lead with 3:34 to go. A Drummond block then led to a Harris pullup 3-pointer for a nine-point advantage.

The Jazz wouldn’t go away. They scored the next eight points, including four from Johnson. Drummond stopped the run by splitting two free throws with 11.8 seconds left.

Drummond then blocked a Mitchell shot out of bounds. However, Ingles cut to the basket and converted an inbounds pass from Rubio to tie it at 89-all with 4.5 seconds left. Kennard then missed a 3-point try, sending the game into overtime.

