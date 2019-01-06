Mitchell helps Jazz pull off late rally past Pistons

Donovan Mitchell racked up 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals and the visiting Utah Jazz topped the Detroit Pistons 110-105 on Saturday.

Ricky Rubio contributed 18 points, Joe Ingles had 16 and Derrick Favors added 13 for Utah. The Jazz erased an early 18-point deficit.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Reggie Bullock supplied 19 points and Andre Drummond, playing in his 500th career game, had 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Bullock outscored the Jazz in the first quarter, making four 3-pointers en route to 14 points as the Pistons grabbed a 31-13 lead.

The Jazz scored 14 unanswered points during the second quarter to climb back into it.

Griffin hit a long two just before the buzzer to make it 53-48 at halftime.

Detroit reeled off 10 straight points early in the third to build its lead to double digits again. Bullock got that run going with a jumper and assisted on a Reggie Jackson three. In between, Griffin scored five points.

Mitchell helped the Jazz cut their deficit to two, 78-76, by the end of the quarter.

Raul Neto’s layup in the opening minute of the fourth tied the score.

Rudy Gobert’s dunk at 8:03 gave Utah its first lead at 85-84. That was part of a 7-0 Jazz spurt.

After a Pistons turnover, Kyle Korver made a three in transition to give the Jazz a 94-88 lead with 4:44 left. Another Detroit turnover led to a Jae Crowder dunk.

When Ingles hit a corner three with 3:51 remaining, the Jazz had a 99-88 lead. That capped a 10-0 Utah outburst.

The Pistons came back with seven straight points, but Mitchell answered with a three.

Bullock’s corner three brought Detroit back to four with just over a minute to go. Griffin scored in the lane with 41 seconds left to make it a two-point game.

Mitchell then hit a pullup jumper from the elbow. Griffin’s corner three reduced Detroit’s deficit to one.

Rubio connected on two free throws and Jackson committed a turnover, ensuring Utah’s victory.

—Field Level Media