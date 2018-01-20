Wizards send Pistons to fourth straight loss

Kelly Oubre and Bradley Beal scored 26 points apiece and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth consecutive loss, 122-112, on Friday in Detroit.

John Wall scored all of his 16 points in the second half and had 11 assists for Washington, which scored 76 second-half points. Otto Porter also supplied 16 points, while Markieff Morris tossed in 13 and Marcin Gortat added 10.

The Pistons had six players reach double figures. Tobias Harris led Detroit with 17 points and rookie Luke Kennard contributed 16 off the bench. Ish Smith and Avery Bradley added 15 points apiece and Andre Drummond racked up 14 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Anthony Tolliver chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Both teams shot 50 percent from the field

Wall not only went scoreless but committed five turnovers in the first half, yet the teams were deadlocked at 46 at halftime. Oubre and Porter picked up the scoring slack with 11 points apiece. Harris and Bradley led the Pistons with 11 points each.

Detroit led by 15, 29-14, late in the first quarter. Washington roared back with a 25-7 run capped by a Porter three.

The Wizards outscored the Pistons 45-28 in the third quarter to gain a 91-74 lead. Washington shot 80 percent in the quarter as their starting backcourt combined for 23 points.

Wall scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half as the Wizards quickly established a double-digit advantage. An 8-0 spurt put Washington on top 68-54.

Later in the quarter, Beal scored nine points in an 11-0 Wizards run that established a 20-point lead at 79-59.

The Pistons pulled within seven, 97-90, early in the fourth. They eventually whittled the deficit to four, 104-100, but couldn’t get any closer.

Washington won the first two games of the four-game season series on its home floor -- 115-111 on Oct. 20 and 109-91 on Dec. 1. They’ll play once more in Detroit on March 29.

