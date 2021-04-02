Josh Jackson's 31 points power Pistons past Wizards

Josh Jackson led seven Detroit scorers in double-figures scoring with 31 points, and the Pistons cruised past the Washington Wizards, 120-91, Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

A 9-2 run in the first quarter powered Detroit to a 10-point advantage through the opening period, and the Pistons only grew their lead the rest of the way. Detroit outscored Washington in every quarter but the third, which was a 24-24 tie.

The Pistons’ balanced scoring, coupled with a stout defensive effort, helped push the gap to as many as 31 points.

Four of Detroit’s five starters scored at least 11 points, with Saddiq Bey finishing with 11, Jerami Grant posting 12 points and Mason Plumlee recording a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Plumlee also dished seven assists, matching Cory Joseph’s team-high off the bench.

Joseph was also one of three Detroit reserves to score in double-figures, hitting 10 points. Frank Jackson added 13 points, and Wayne Ellington scored 11.

Every Piston that played scored at least three points, and all hit at least one field goal.

Russell Westbrook recorded his fourth straight triple-double and 18th of the season in the loss, finishing with team-highs of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Westbrook also committed nine turnovers, a majority of Washington’s 14 giveaways as a team.

Combined with a 5-of-19 shooting performance from 3-point range, and dismal 6-of-19 at the free-throw line, the Wizards were held below 100 points for the first time since mustering just 91 in a Feb. 12 loss to New York.

Robin Lopez matched Westbrook’s team-high in scoring with 16 points off the bench. Alex Len scored 14 points, Deni Avdija added 11 points and Rui Hachimura finished with 10.

Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, did not play for the Wizards due to a hip injury.

--Field Level Media