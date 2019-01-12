Thompson, Warriors blitz Bulls

Klay Thompson buried three consecutive 3-pointers in the first 70 seconds of the game Friday night as the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Chicago Bulls early on their way to a 146-109 victory in Oakland, Calif.

The win capped one of the highest-scoring, season-series sweeps in NBA history, with the Warriors having blown out the Bulls 149-124 in Chicago on Oct. 29.

No team had ever scored 149 and 146 points in a two-game season series against the Bulls in their franchise history.

Thompson, who broke the NBA record by making 14 3-pointers in the earlier meeting, hit 7 of 11 from beyond the arc in the rematch en route to a game-high 30 points.

He scored 52 points in the October game.

With Thompson leading the way, the Warriors scored 14 of the game’s first 16 points and never looked back, rolling to a 31-8 lead and a 43-17 edge by the end of the first period.

Golden State was up 76-55 at halftime before coasting home for its third consecutive win.

Stephen Curry backed Thompson with 28 points and a game-high eight assists for the Warriors, and Kevin Durant added 22 points.

Curry’s third of five 3-pointers in the game was the 2,283rd of his career, moving him past Jason Terry for third on the NBA all-time list behind Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560).

Thompson shot 10-for-18 overall, Curry 10-for-16 and Durant 7-for-11, leading the Warriors to a 57.6 percent shooting performance.

Backups Quinn Cook (15 points), Jordan Bell (13) and Marcus Derrickson (10) also scored in double figures for Golden State, which beat the Bulls for the fourth straight time.

Zach LaVine went for a team-high 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the Bulls, who were playing for the second time on a five-game Western trip.

Bobby Portis had 16 points, Antonio Blakeney 12 and Ryan Arcidiacono 10 for Chicago, which shot 44.9 percent. The Bulls lost their sixth game in a row.

—Field Level Media