Warriors G Curry unhurt in multi-car crash

FILE PHOTO - November 21, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry apparently was not injured when the Porsche he was driving was hit twice in a multi-car crash Friday morning.

The collision occurred on Highway 24 in Oakland, Calif., around 9 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said Curry’s car was hit when a car spun out and hit it. Then, the black Porsche was rear-ended by a second car.

The CHP said the rainy weather likely contributed to the crash.

Curry, 30, has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury on Nov. 8 in a game against Milwaukee. He has missed seven games, and the team has not set a date for his return. ESPN reported he will miss Friday night’s game against Portland and will not play Saturday against Sacramento.

His father, former NBA player Dell Curry, told KTVU in the Bay Area after the collision that his son was not injured.

“He’s OK. We just want his groin injury to heal,” the elder Curry said.

—Field Level Media