Preview: Nuggets at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors look to extend their season-best winning streak to 12 games when they host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The Warriors recorded a 113-106 home victory over the Los Angeles on Friday to improve to 26-6 and supplant the Houston Rockets as owners of the NBA’s best record.

Golden State let a 23-point, second-half lead get away and trailed the Lakers before getting back in stride and keeping the winning streak intact. Star forward Kevin Durant produced 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots against the Lakers and is averaging 32.3 points over the past seven contests. Denver is just 6-12 on the road but posted a convincing 102-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday behind 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists from center Nikola Jokic. “He went out there and attacked,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said afterward. “He was effective all over the floor - scoring, rebounding, playmaking.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), NBCSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (17-15): Forward Wilson Chandler gave a standout performance in Friday’s victory by scoring a season-best 21 points to go with 11 rebounds. The big outing came after Chandler averaged just 7.7 points on 9-of-26 shooting over the previous three games. Gary Harris (elbow) scored 17 against Portland after a one-game absence and is averaging 22.8 points over the past four games, while fellow guard Jamal Murray had just seven after erupting for 30 against Minnesota two nights earlier.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (26-6): Power forward Draymond Green (shoulder) returned from a four-game absence to contribute 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the win over the Lakers. “It’s great to have Draymond back after his absence,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the victory. “He brings an energy to the game that otherwise was lacking last game.” Rookie forward Jordan Bell also stood out with a career-high 20 points (on 9-of-13 shooting) and 10 rebounds for his first NBA double-double.

1. The Nuggets have lost their last five road contests against the Warriors.

2. Golden State PG Stephen Curry (ankle) will sit out for the eighth consecutive contest and coach Steve Kerr said it is “99.999 percent” that Curry will miss the Christmas Day showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

3. Denver PG Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) will likely miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Warriors 125, Nuggets 112