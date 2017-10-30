Warriors' 25 turnovers spell doom in loss to Pistons

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Detroit Pistons were more than happy to take what the Warriors gave them, turning Golden State’s season-high 25 turnovers into a 115-107 win over the defending NBA champs on Sunday.

It was the third consecutive win for the Pistons (5-2), the second on their West Coast road trip. Detroit shot just 46.2 percent from the floor while Golden State was at 57.1 percent, but the Warriors turned in their sloppiest game of the season and the Pistons took full advantage.

The Pistons were down 14 points midway through the third quarter, but by the 6:25 mark of the fourth, they held a 101-88 lead as the Warriors, who shot 61 percent in the first three quarters, began to feel a chill.

It was at that point that the Warriors began to put a charge back into a soldout Oracle Arena. Kevin Durant had a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk as part of an 11-2 surge, but with Golden State down 106-103 as the clock approach 3:00, the momentum stalled.

Trailing 108-105 at 1:55 left, the Warriors got at steal from Steph Curry, only to see him miss a contested layup and then a 3-point attempt. Tobias Harris didn’t miss from 3-point range, putting Detroit up 111-105 with 61 seconds left.

Curry lost the ball to Avery Bradley, who delivered a layup that put the game in the Pistons’ ledger.

Bradley wound up leading the Pistons with 23 points, one more than Reggie Jackson, who had all but two of his points in the first half.

Klay Thompson had 29, Durant 28 and Curry 27 and eight assists for the Warriors.

Anthony Tolliver’s off-balance shot from the right side of the lane capped a strong late third-period rally that got the Pistons into an 82-81 lead despite the Warriors having shot 61.4 percent from the field for 36 minutes while Detroit was at just 41.9 percent.

That discrepancy was offset by the Warriors committing 18 turnovers for the three periods, adding to an early-season storyline that Golden State would like to rewrite.

The scoreboard read 81-81 after three, but Bradley was credited with a 3-point shot after review, giving Detroit the lead.

The Pistons, who beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, got off to a slow start when they were unable to contain Curry, who scored 15 first-quarter points off 6-of-7 shooting, matching the Golden State’s season-high for points in a quarter.

That got the Warriors out to a 35-27 lead, but Detroit’s offense got in gear, rallying behind Jackson, who had 12 second-quarter points including a layup at 5:00 that gave Detroit its first lead of the game.

In the second period, the Pistons held the Warriors to 22 points, the third-lowest point total for Golden State in any quarter this season.

NOTES: Warriors F Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for his part in a Friday scuffle with Washington’s Bradley Beal. The Wizards guard was fined $50,000 for starting the fight, and Green got half that penalty for what the league office called “failing to disengage” from Beal. Washington F Kelly Oubre Jr., shown on video going after Warriors G Klay Thompson, was fined $15,000 for “aggressively entering the confrontation.” Wizards G Carrick Felix and F Markieff Morris were suspended for one game each for leaving the bench during the incident. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday that F Jordan Bell would be active for Sunday’s game, but the plan changed. Kevon Looney got the call instead. ... Detroit G Luke Kennard was inactive for the second game in a row. He averaged more than 17 minutes in the previous three contests. ... Warriors G Steph Curry had his streak of consecutive made free throws to start the season end at 52 when he missed one in the third period.