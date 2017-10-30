Warriors’ 25 turnovers spell doom in loss to Pistons

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Detroit Pistons were more than happy to take what the Warriors gave them, turning Golden State’s season-high 25 turnovers into a 115-107 win over the defending NBA champs.

Down 14 points in the third quarter, the Pistons went on a 47-20 run to go up 101-88 before the Warriors regrouped. Golden State, fueled by a couple of 3-pointers from Kevin Durant, went on a 13-2 spree before Detroit recovered.

The Warriors helped them do that with the contribution of a delay-of-game violation followed by a shot-clock turnover with the game on the line.

Then Avery Bradley, who led the Pistons with 23 points, stripped the ball away from the Warriors’ Stephen Curry with 1:02 to play and Detroit holding a 111-105 lead. The Pistons put it away from there despite Golden State hitting 57.1 percent of its shots on the night.

“They shot the lights out,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said, “but we had a couple of big turnovers we forced late. I thought our pressure was good. We got into people.”

Pistons guard Stanley Johnson, who was one of those singled out by Van Gundy for applying that pressure, said his team didn’t let the Warriors’ late run get out of hand.

“We had our run. They had their run. Now it’s real basketball,” Johnson said. “We got the ball in (Reggie Jackson‘s) hands and we were up by four with two minutes left. I thought we were in good position. Avery (Bradley) came up with a big steal.”

Bradley picked Curry clean with just over a minute remaining. From that point, Detroit was able to stretch its winning streak to three games and assume ownership of the Eastern Conference’s best record at 5-2.

“Against that team, you have to come out and be disciplined, and you have to come out and make them work, be aggressive,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to make it difficult for them.”

He said Tobias Harris’ 3-pointer that expanded the lead to 111-105 with 1:27 to play was the shot of the night.

“Money. I liked that,” Jackson said. “The clock was getting low. I believed he had a great chance of making it, and he did. That was a big shot for us.”

The Warriors (4-3) haven’t had fewer than 16 turnovers in any of their seven games.

”At some point, the ball just has to matter,“ Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. ”The game has to matter enough for us to win. We are throwing the ball all over the place. It’s focus and execution. It didn’t feel like most of the turnovers were because of their pressure, just us throwing the ball around.

“Teams are coming after us every single night, and we know that. We are getting everybody’s best shot, and if you don’t match that type of energy and play with some intelligence and some discipline, you are not going to win.”

Klay Thompson had 29 points, Durant 28 and Curry 27 and eight assists for the Warriors.

“We were making boneheaded plays as far as trying to squeeze a basket in there that’s not there, on a pass or not switching it up on the shooter,” Kerr said. “And they’re knocking down a 3. It just turnovers, and we can correct that.”

Curry committed five turnovers.

“I think about the ones I was responsible for, two of the last three,” he said. “The last one was kind of a hit-or miss play, but the last two I telegraphed a pass to Klay that Avery was ready for, and I don’t actually remember the other one. But in the end, I‘m responsible for five in 25. It’s not a good look when you’re trying to win an NBA game.”

NOTES: Warriors F Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for his part in a Friday scuffle with Washington’s Bradley Beal. The Wizards guard was fined $50,000 for starting the fight, and Green got half that penalty for what the league office called “failing to disengage” from Beal. Washington F Kelly Oubre Jr., shown on video going after Warriors G Klay Thompson, was fined $15,000 for “aggressively entering the confrontation.” ... Wizards G Carrick Felix and F Markieff Morris were suspended for one game each for leaving the bench during the incident. ... Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said Friday that F Jordan Bell would be active for Sunday’s game, but the plan changed. Kevon Looney got the call instead. ... Detroit G Luke Kennard was inactive for the second game in a row. He averaged more than 17 minutes in the previous three contests. ... Warriors G Steph Curry had his streak of consecutive made free throws to start the season end at 52 when he missed one in the third period.