Warren, Pacers hold Warriors at bay

Golden State Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III (22) drives to the basket against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Chase Center.

T.J. McConnell, Jeremy Lamb and T.J. Warren contributed baskets to a key fourth-quarter run Friday night, allowing the Indiana Pacers to hold off the Golden State Warriors 129-118 in San Francisco.

Warren finished with a team-high 33 points as the Pacers overcame a slow start to win for the third time in four games on a western swing.

Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 37 points.

After the Warriors bolted to an early nine-point advantage, the Pacers grabbed the lead for good on a Warren layup in the game’s eighth minute.

Indiana led by as many as 19 in the first half but found itself up just 112-106 after three throws by the Warriors’ Jordan Poole with 6:20 left in the game.

But McConnell, who got the start in place of injured Malcolm Brogdon, then hit a short jumper, Lamb dropped in a layup and Warren converted a follow shot in a 6-0 burst that created a double-digit margin and provided the visitors some breathing room.

Brogdon sat out the game with a concussion sustained in a collision with teammate Myles Turner during a Wednesday win at Phoenix.

Warren’s 33 points came on 14-for-23 shooting for the Pacers, who expect star Victor Oladipo to make his season debut when they return home to face Chicago on Wednesday following a Sunday game at Portland.

Doug McDermott drilled six 3-pointers en route to 24 points off the bench for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis and Lamb chipped in with 16 points apiece while McConnell and Aaron Holiday had 12 each.

Sabonis completed a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds. He also found time for eight assists, tying McConnell for team-high honors in that category.

The Pacers shot 57.5 percent, with McDermott making nine of his 10 shots overall.

Russell shot 13-for-21 overall and 9-for-13 on 3-point tries as the Warriors lost for the 13th time in their past 14 games.

Glenn Robinson III added 18 points, and Marquese Chriss had 13 as the starting center in place of Willie Cauley-Stein, who reportedly is being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Alec Burks had 11 and Draymond Green 10 as part of a double-double with a game-high 11 assists.

The Warriors lost despite shooting 19-for-39 from 3-point range.

