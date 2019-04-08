Warriors earn top seed in West with win over Clippers

EditorsNote: Changed 35-point flurry to 36-point flurry in 6th graf; Changed ‘second’ to ‘seconds’ in 7th graf; Corrects Shamet’s 1st name in 15th graf

April 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; LA Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their final regular-season game in Oracle Arena with a third-quarter explosion Sunday night, producing a 131-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, Calif., that clinched top seeding throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

The Warriors’ first-round opponent, which will be the eighth seed in the West, has yet to be determined. The playoffs begin next Saturday.

The loss dropped the Clippers (47-34) closer to a first-round matchup with the Warriors. They are battling Oklahoma City (47-33) and San Antonio (47-34), both of which won Sunday, for the sixth, seventh and eighth playoff spots in the West.

Los Angeles finishes the regular season at home Wednesday against Utah.

Unfazed by a party-type atmosphere at the celebrity-laden gala to honor the building’s 48-year NBA history, the Clippers hung with the Warriors for the game’s first 27 minutes, trailing just 68-61 in the third minute of the third quarter.

But then the Warriors’ offense went into high gear, with seven different players contributing to a 36-point flurry over the final 9:02 of the period.

When Stephen Curry bombed in a 30-footer with three seconds remaining in the period, the Warriors’ lead had ballooned to 104-73, allowing the reserves to become a part of the celebration.

In the end, all 24 players who participated in the contest scored, including all 13 Warriors.

Curry finished with a game-high 27 points for the Warriors, who improved their all-time regular-season record at Oracle Arena to 1,166-770.

The win was Golden State’s fifth in a row and 30th of the season at home.

The Warriors finish the regular season at New Orleans and Memphis.

Kevin Durant added 16 points, Kevon Looney 14, DeMarcus Cousins and Klay Thompson 12 apiece, and Draymond Green and Quinn Cook 10 each for Golden State, which was playing its 2,053rd game at Oracle Arena when the playoffs are included.

The Warriors shot 54.6 percent for the game.

Green was the game’s leading rebounder with 10.

Like the Warriors, all five Clippers starters scored in double figures, led by Landry Shamet with 17. All but two of Shamet’s points came on 5-for-6 3-point shooting.

Slideshow (35 Images)

Lou Williams, making his first start of the season, added 13 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 12, Montrezl Harrell and Wilson Chandler 11 apiece, and reserve Jerome Robinson 10.

The loss was the third straight for the Clippers, who are the last Western team to have beaten the Warriors in the playoffs, that occurring in the 2014 first round.

—Field Level Media