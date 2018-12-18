Warriors crush Conley-less Grizzlies

Andre Iguodala returned from a three-game absence to hit two second-quarter 3-pointers Monday night, helping the Golden State Warriors pull away from the Memphis Grizzlies for a 110-93 victory in Oakland, Calif.

Kevin Durant had 23 points, Stephen Curry 20 and Klay Thompson and Jonas Jerebko 16 apiece for the Warriors, who won for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Omri Casspi, a member of Golden State’s championship team last season, had a team-high 20 points for the Grizzlies, who found out shortly before game time that star point guard Mike Conley would be unavailable due to a sore hamstring.

The Warriors wasted little time taking control, leading by as many as 10 points in the first quarter and then 30-24 before Iguodala (two), Jerebko (one) and Curry (one) combined for four 3-pointers, helping the hosts run off to as much as a 25-point lead in the second period.

The Grizzlies got no closer than 12 in the second half.

Jerebko connected on four of his seven 3-point attempts for the Warriors, who outscored the Grizzlies 36-21 from beyond the arc.

Iguodala, who had been bothered by a sore hip, wound up with 10 points.

The win was the Warriors’ fifth straight at home over Memphis, all by at least 12 points.

Casspi shot 8-for-10 from the field en route to his season-high point total. He hadn’t scored more than 12 points previously for Memphis.

Marc Gasol had 15 points, Kyle Anderson 14 and Garrett Temple 13 for the Grizzlies, who were opening a four-game trip. Memphis lost for the fifth time in six games.

Gasol had game-high assist honors with six.

The Grizzlies outshot the Warriors overall 45.6 percent to 43.5 percent.

—Field Level Media