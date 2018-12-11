Green's return boosts Warriors in win over Wolves

Draymond Green returned from an 11-game absence with a solid all-around performance, and Stephen Curry led a barrage from 3-point range with a game-high 38 points Monday, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Oakland, Calif.

Green, who had seen the Warriors go just 6-5 while he recovered from a bruised toe, contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to Golden State’s fourth straight win.

Karl-Anthony Towns paced Minnesota with 31 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Warriors led by just six at halftime before easing away in the second half on the strength of 3-point shooting.

Green put in 29 minutes in his return. He finished with the game’s best plus/minus rating (plus-11).

Curry hit 7 of 14 from beyond the arc, while teammates Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for eight more, helping Golden State outscore the Timberwolves 57-21 on 3-pointers by hitting 19 of 43 from beyond the arc.

Curry, who returned from a groin injury during the Warriors’ recently complete trip, topped 30 points for the ninth time this season. Golden State has gone 8-1 in those games.

Thompson finished with 26 points and Durant 22 for the Warriors, who complete a two-game homestand with a showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Jonas Jerebko added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, off the bench for Golden State, which shot better from 3-point range (44.2 percent) than overall (41.9 percent).

Towns’ 30-point game was his fifth of the season, the double-double his 16th.

Derrick Rose and Andrew Wiggins complemented Towns with 21 and 20 points, respectively, for the Timberwolves, who shot just 7-for-25 on 3-point tries.

Dario Saric had 13 points for Minnesota, while Jeff Teague collected a game-high 11 assists before fouling out.

The Timberwolves, who had won six of their previous eight games, outshot the Warriors overall for the game, hitting 45.8 percent from the floor.

—Field Level Media