Curry heats up, helps Warriors take down Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry rebounded from an 0-of-10 start to score 14 of his team-high 27 points in the third quarter Saturday night, rallying the Golden State Warriors to a 110-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Playing less than 24 hours after producing one of the most lopsided wins in franchise history, a 49-pointer against the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors found themselves down double digits in the first quarter and tied 53-53 at halftime before pulling away for their second straight win.

With injured Kevin Durant watching for the second consecutive night, Curry bombed in two jumpers and added a layup to help the Warriors build a 67-63 lead in the fifth minute of the third quarter.

Golden State never trailed again.

Curry added two 3-pointers, two of the three he made in the game, later in the quarter.

The Pelicans, coming off a 115-91 victory at Phoenix on Friday night, hung within 89-83 on a jumper by Anthony Davis with 9:31 to go. But the Warriors countered with a 10-0 burst that included a 3-pointer by Andre Iguodala and a three-point play by Shaun Livingston, opening a 16-point lead before New Orleans scored again with 6:43 left.

Curry’s 27 points came on only 9-of-25 shooting, including 3 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Thompson had four 3-pointers to account for half of his 24 points and Iguodala added 14 points for the Warriors, who beat the Pelicans for the eighth straight time overall and ninth consecutive time at home.

Davis was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points and rebounder with 15 for the Pelicans, who were seeking their first four-game win streak since December. He made 12 of his 22 shots.

Jrue Holiday had 24 points for the Pelicans, but DeMarcus Cousins contributed only 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 14 points in the first quarter as Holiday equaled their point total 17-17 through one period.

Golden State took its only lead of the half on a Thompson 3-pointer with 27.6 seconds left in the second quarter.

Curry’s first basket of the game, after an 0-of-10 start, had come on the Warriors’ previous possession.

NOTES: Pelicans C DeMarcus Cousins, who battled foul trouble most of the game, was nailed with his sixth technical foul of the season in the fourth quarter. Cousins moved into a tie for the NBA lead with Warriors PF Draymond Green. ... Pelicans SG Ian Clark received his 2017 NBA championship ring in a pregame ceremony on the court. Clark entered the game for the first time in the fourth quarter and played a scoreless eight minutes. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Clark, the club’s sixth-leading scorer last season: “He’s got a lot of fans in our locker room.” ... Kerr listed SF Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) as “day-to-day,” meaning his status for Monday’s home game against Sacramento has yet to be determined.