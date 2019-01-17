Curry's flurry in 3rd leads Warriors over Pelicans

Stephen Curry led a comeback with seven 3-pointers in a 23-point third quarter Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors rallied past the New Orleans Pelicans 147-140 in Oakland, Calif.

Curry finished with 41 points and Kevin Durant scored 30 as the Warriors, who have taken over the top spot in the Western Conference, capped an impressive sweep of Denver on the road and New Orleans at home on consecutive nights.

Anthony Davis had a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double with seven assists and Nikola Mirotic bombed in six 3-pointers in a 29-point effort for the Pelicans, who lost to the Warriors for the 22nd time in their last 24 regular-season meetings.

Playing for the third time on a five-game trip, the Pelicans used accurate 3-point shooting to go up by as many as 17 points in the first half and 16 in the third period before the Warriors rallied.

Curry’s flurry helped produce a 44-point quarter that led to a 110-109 lead after three quarters, before the Warriors edged away on the strength of two late 3-pointers by Draymond Green.

Curry shot 9-for-17 on 3-pointers as the Warriors went 24-for-49 from beyond the arc, missing the NBA single-game record by two.

Green contributed four of their 24 3-pointers on a 17-point, 14-assist night.

Durant completed a double-double with a team-high 15 rebounds for Golden State, while Kevon Looney snatched 12 rebounds, including six on the offensive end, to complement seven points.

Klay Thompson (19 points), Shaun Livingston (13) and Andre Iguodala (13) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who have won six in a row.

Mirotic’s six 3-pointers contributed to the Pelicans’ 19-for-37 performance from long distance. Julius Randle went 3-for-3 on 3’s on his 23-point night.

Jrue Holiday chipped in with 25 points, E’Twaun Moore scored 17 and Elfrid Payton had a team-high 12 assists to go with seven points for New Orleans, which is just 6-18 on the road.

Both teams shot 48.0 percent from the field.

