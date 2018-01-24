Curry scores 32 as Warriors rally past Knicks

Stephen Curry bombed in four 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Golden State Warriors rallied from a halftime deficit with a 37-point explosion en route to a 123-112 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Oakland, Calif.

Curry finished with eight 3-pointers and 32 points, helping the Warriors win for a 10th straight time this season in the next game following a loss.

The Warriors were beaten 116-108 at Houston in their previous game Saturday.

Michael Beasley had 21 points and Courtney Lee 20 for the Knicks, who were playing without star Kristaps Porzingis, out due to a sore left knee.

Before the game, Porzingis was named to his first NBA All-Star team when the reserves for the Feb. 17 contest were announced. Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also earned spots as reserves, joining previously selected starters Curry and Kevin Durant.

The Knicks led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter and held a 60-58 halftime advantage before Curry propelled the Warriors toward their seventh straight win over New York.

Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia had seven of his 13 points in the third quarter and Green six of his 12, helping Golden State take as many as a 14-point lead before coasting home.

Durant contributed 14 points and a game-high 14 assists to the win before getting his league-leading fourth ejection for arguing a call late in the contest.

In recording the 10th win in their last 12 games, the Warriors shot 55.4 percent from the field and 43.3 percent (13-for-30) on 3-pointers.

Enes Kanter had 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds, Jarrett Jack added 13 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. 11 for the Knicks, who lost their second straight.

Lee missed his first free throw of the game, snapping his streak of consecutive makes at 52. The run equaled Curry’s NBA season-best streak from earlier this year.

New York fell to 2-3 on the fifth of seven stops on their 12-day trip brought about by the Grammys taking over Madison Square Garden in preparation for Sunday’s show.

The Knicks lost despite shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

