Thompson (43 points) helps Warriors crush Knicks

Klay Thompson connected on seven 3-pointers in a 43-point performance Tuesday night, helping the Golden State Warriors send the New York Knicks home after a 122-95 shellacking in Oakland, Calif.

Kevin Durant had 24 points and Stephen Curry complemented 14 points with a season-high 14 assists, enabling the Warriors to snap a three-game home losing streak.

Mario Hezonja scored a team-high 19 points for the Knicks, who completed a 14-day, six-game trip with a fifth loss, their second in two nights.

Thompson hit 18 of his 29 shots en route to his second 40-point game of the season. He had a season-best 52 at Chicago in October.

The 40-point-plus effort was the 12th of Thompson’s career. The Warriors have won all 12 of those games.

Draymond Green was a second Warriors player with a double-double (11 rebounds, 10 assists), as Golden State completed its fifth straight season-series sweep of the Knicks.

New York hasn’t beaten Golden State since March 2014.

The Warriors completed the first half of their season 27-14, six games behind last year’s pace that produced the second-best regular-season record in the Western Conference.

Enes Kanter had a double-double for the Knicks with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (13 points), Kevin Knox (12), Allonzo Trier (11) and Trey Burke (10) also scored in double figures for the Knicks, who reached their midpoint of their season at 10-31.

The Warriors outshot the Knicks 51 percent to 39.8.

— Field Level Media