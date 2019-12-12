Knicks edge Warriors in OT for coach’s first win

EditorsNote: deletes duplicated byline at bottom

Julius Randle capped a double-double performance with a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the second minute of overtime Wednesday night, helping the New York Knicks give interim coach Mike Miller his first NBA win while snapping a 10-game losing streak in an entertaining 124-122 victory over the host Golden State Warriors.

Randle finished with 24 points and a team-high 13 rebounds, and Marcus Morris Sr. scored 36 points, his most since joining the Knicks as a free agent in the offseason. New York rebounded from a 28-point shellacking on Tuesday in Portland to deliver Miller a win in his third game since replacing David Fizdale.

Mitchell Robinson and Elfrid Payton followed Randle’s 3-pointer with baskets, helping the Knicks go up by as many as seven in the overtime period before holding on to beat Golden State for the first time in their last 11 meetings dating to March 2014.

In a duel between 20-game losers and two of the lowest-scoring teams in the league, Draymond Green recorded a triple-double, while D’Angelo Russell scored 32 points for Golden State.

The Warriors forced the extra session by outscoring the Knicks 9-3 in the final 40.3 seconds of regulation, with Russell drawing Golden State even with a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left.

The Knicks dominated for the better part of three quarters. They used an 11-0 run that included two Robinson dunks to close the first quarter with a 30-20 lead, then led by as many as 22 in the second period before settling into a 68-50 halftime advantage.

The Warriors got within seven by the end of the third quarter, then got three baskets by Alec Burks in a nine-point flurry that put them up 91-89 with 8:06 to go.

But the Knicks came back with a 10-0 spurt, with RJ Barrett and Morris contributing 3-pointers, to re-establish a 99-91 advantage with 4:58 to go before the Warriors rallied again.

Morris (10 rebounds) and Barrett (22 points, 10 rebounds) joined Randle with double-doubles for the Knicks, who also ended a five-game road losing streak.

Bobby Portis added 15 points and Payton 14 for New York, which outshot Golden State 47.8 percent to 43.3.

Green’s triple-double included 14 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the Warriors, who dropped their second straight.

Burks had 18 points and Glenn Robinson III 17 for Golden State, while Marquese Chriss had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

