Thunder hand Warriors 4th loss in row

Dennis Schroder scored 10 of his game-high 32 points in a second-quarter run that gave the Oklahoma City Thunder the lead for good Wednesday night in a 123-95 blowout of the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double, Steven Adams and Jerami Grant had double-doubles, and Paul George poured in 25 points as the Thunder used balance to overcome a two-man show by Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

The only downside for Oklahoma City was an ugly injury sustained by Hamidou Diallo. The rookie landed awkwardly on his left leg midway through the fourth quarter and was taken off on a stretcher.

Durant had a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Thompson also scored 27, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Golden State from losing a fourth straight for the first time under head coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors once again played without injured Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Golden State led 31-29 in the second quarter before Schroder scored 10 straight Oklahoma City points to ignite a 23-6 spurt that opened a 52-37 lead with 3:53 left in the half.

The Warriors rallied within three in the third quarter and were down just 89-85 with 10:27 remaining in the game before Oklahoma City put another run together, this one 14 straight points to blow the game open.

Schroder had five points, including his fifth 3-pointer of the game, in the fourth-quarter burst.

Westbrook, who returned from a six-game absence in Monday’s loss at Sacramento, complemented Schroder’s scoring with 11 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high 13 assists, his first triple-double of the season.

Adams had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Grant put up 14 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Thunder win for an 11th time in their past 13 games after an 0-4 start.

Durant shot 11-for-22 but just 1-for-5 on 3-pointers, and Thompson was 10-for-22 for Golden State, which beat Oklahoma City 108-100 at home on opening night.

Damion Lee was the only other Warrior to score in double figures with 13 points.

The Thunder outscored Golden State 39-21 on 3-pointers, with the Warriors making just 7 of 29 attempts.

