76ers blow 24-point lead, rally to beat Warriors

Tobias Harris scored five of his game-high 25 points in a 9-0 flurry late in the game that allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to break from a tie and into a 108-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Ben Simmons chipped in with 22 points with eight rebounds and Tony Bradley, starting in place of Joel Embiid, put up 18 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a team-high 24 points with 10 rebounds and Jordan Poole added 19 points in place of injured Stephen Curry for the Warriors, who fell back to .500 with a second straight loss.

After trailing 33-11 to open the game and falling behind by as many as 24 points in the first half, the Warriors made a successful uphill climb into a 92-86 lead on a driving layup by Poole with 7:21 remaining in the game.

But the 76ers regrouped, first with a 10-0 run that featured two hoops by Shake Milton and a go-ahead 3-pointer by Danny Green.

Oubre forged one final tie at 96-all with 4:10 to go before Harris dropped in a pair of floaters, Simmons hit two free throws, Harris added one and Bradley connected on a hook shot to open a nine-point lead with just 2:12 to play.

Harris complemented his team-high point total with 13 rebounds to complete a second 76ers double-double. His rebound total equaled that of teammate Dwight Howard for team-high honors, helping the 76ers outrebound the Warriors 51-38.

Bradley’s double-double was his second of the season and his point total was a season high.

Milton finished with 13 points, Furkan Korkmaz 12 and Green 11 for the 76ers, who improved to 2-0 on their six-game trip.

Damion Lee had 16 points, Andrew Wiggins 14 and James Wiseman, returning from a COVID-related absence, 11 for the Warriors, who fell to 1-4 in games missed by Curry this season.

The Golden State All-Star, sidelined by a bruised tailbone, wasn’t the only Curry missing from the game. Brother Seth sat out his third straight game for the 76ers due to an ankle injury.

