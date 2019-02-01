Embiid, Sixers end Warriors' 11-game winning streak

Joel Embiid scored 11 of his 26 points in the third quarter Thursday night, as the Philadelphia 76ers built a lead and held off the Golden State Warriors 113-104 in a nationally televised matchup of two of the NBA’s top teams in Oakland, Calif.

January 31, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The win snapped the 76ers’ 10-game losing streak against the Warriors that dated back to the 2013-14 season.

It also ended Golden State’s 11-game winning streak this season.

The Warriors led by seven at halftime and 69-59 two minutes into the third quarter before the 76ers scored the next 10 points to draw even. Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala each had 3-pointers in the run.

The game was tied two more times before Embiid helped the 76ers run to as much as an 11-point lead with 24 seconds left in the third, from which the Warriors never dug themselves out.

A 3-pointer by Stephen Curry got the Warriors within 106-101 with 2:49 to play but Embiid countered with four consecutive free throws before JJ Redick answered a Curry 3-pointer with a clinching 3 of his own with 23.1 seconds left.

Embiid completed a double-double with a game-high 20 rebounds as the 76ers were able to win on a night when Curry bombed in a game-high 41 points, making 10 3-pointers.

Ben Simmons complemented Embiid with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Redick finished with 15 points and Landry Shamet had 10.

Jimmy Butler was held to seven points on 3-for-12 shooting for the 76ers, who won their second straight and seventh in their last nine.

Kevin Durant backed Curry with 25 points for the Warriors, who were coming off a 5-0 road trip.

Kevon Looney had 14 points and Alfonzo McKinnie 11, while Draymond Green collected a team-high 10 assists to go with eight rebounds and four points.

DeMarcus Cousins, making his home debut for the Warriors, managed just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Both teams shot 46.6 percent in the game.

Despite playing without Klay Thompson, who was out with an illness, the Warriors bolted out to an 11-point lead in the first 6 1/2 minutes.

The 76ers rallied to go up 38-35 in the third minute of the second quarter, but six Curry 3-pointers, 13 Philadelphia turnovers and a scoreless half by Butler eventually combined to push the Warriors back on top 60-53 by halftime.

Curry had 23 of his 41 points in the half.

—Field Level Media