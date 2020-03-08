Paschall, Warriors clip 76ers late

Villanova product Eric Paschall capped a 23-point performance with a pair of go-ahead free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining Saturday night, as the Golden State Warriors outscored the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 in a nationally televised game that featured more starpower on the sidelines than on the court.

Mar 7, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford (42) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first quarter at the Chase Center.

Damion Lee, a Drexel alum who is another of Golden State’s Philadelphia connection, had a game-high-tying 24 points, including a key three-point play for Golden State.

The Warriors learned during the day that Stephen Curry would be joining fellow former All-Star teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out of action because of an illness. Curry had returned from a 58-game absence due to a broken left hand on Thursday.

Tobias Harris matched Lee’s point total with 24 for the 76ers, who likewise were without three injured starters — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson.

After the 76ers led most of the way, the game had three ties and five lead changes after Lee forged a 106-all deadlock with a floater with 3:42 to go.

Harris gave Philadelphia its last lead at 114-113 with a long 3-pointer with 1:31 remaining. But the 76ers, in losing for the fifth time in their last eight games, never scored again.

Meanwhile, Paschall’s free throws put Golden State up for good, after which Mychal Mulder finished off a season-best 18-point night by making three of four free throws.

The win snapped a 10-game home losing streak for the Warriors.

Seeking a second straight win in Northern California after winning 125-108 at Sacramento on Thursday, the 76ers scored the game’s first seven points and held the upper hand for most of the game’s first 44 minutes.

The visitors led by as many as seven in each of the first two periods, before taking their first double-digit advantage of the game on a three-point play by Glenn Robinson III with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

But the Warriors never lost touch, hanging within 90-82 at the end of the third before finally catching up at 106-all on Lee’s hoop with 3:42 to play.

All nine Warriors who saw action scored, including seven in double figures. Marquese Chriss had 13 points and a game-high-tying 10 rebounds, while also finding time for a career-high eight assists.

Al Horford collected 22 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high seven assists for the 76ers, who beat Golden State 115-104 in an earlier meeting in Philadelphia.

