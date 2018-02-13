Curry, Warriors clobber Suns

Stephen Curry scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the second quarter Monday night, helping the Golden State Warriors overcome an early deficit en route to a 129-83 blowout of the Phoenix Suns in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors’ third consecutive win to close a four-game homestand came despite a second straight impressive performance by the Suns’ Elfrid Payton, who led all scorers with 29 points.

Payton, acquired from the Orlando Magic for just a second-round pick last week, hit 11 of his 18 shots and also had eight rebounds and a team-high five assists in 31 minutes. However, the Suns lost for the sixth consecutive time on a night when they were formally eliminated from the Pacific Division title race.

Kevin Durant had 17 points and Klay Thompson 16 for the Warriors, who beat Phoenix for the 12th straight time, their longest active streak against any opponent.

It was the clubs’ first meeting this season.

With Payton hitting his first seven shots and scoring 16 early points, the Suns led 26-25 in the first minute of the second quarter before the Warriors took control.

Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Thompson and Curry all sank 3-pointers in a 37-point Warriors explosion in the second quarter that opened as much as a 17-point lead.

Curry’s 22 points vaulted him and his dad, Dell, into a tie with Rick and Brent Barry for third place in career scoring among NBA father/son combinations. Both duos have 26,883 points.

Curry also had nine rebounds and a game-high seven assists in 30 minutes.

The Warriors played without Draymond Green, out due to a sprained left index finger. His replacement, Omri Casspi, recorded a 19-point, game-high 10-rebound double-double, and Young added 16 points.

Golden State shot 58.4 percent from the field in a matchup of the league’s highest-scoring team and the most porous defensive squad.

The Warriors won for the 25th consecutive time this season when scoring 120 or more points.

TJ Warren had 14 points for the Suns, who played for the fourth straight time without leading scorer Devin Booker, sidelined due to a hip pointer.

Payton had 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists in his Suns debut Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

--Field Level Media