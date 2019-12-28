Warriors rally to defeat Suns for fourth straight win

D’Angelo Russell recorded 31 points and six assists to help the Golden State Warriors rally to a 105-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at San Francisco.

Dec 27, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA;

Damion Lee added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Alec Burks scored 13 points off the bench as the Warriors extended their season-best winning streak to four games. Golden State trailed by 12 after three quarters before outscoring Phoenix 39-18 in the fourth quarter.

Glenn Robinson III registered 12 points and Draymond Green had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Warriors, who won just five of their first 29 games prior to the winning streak.

Devin Booker scored 34 points but couldn’t prevent the Suns from losing their eighth straight game. Dario Saric added 11 points and 10 rebounds, Ricky Rubio also scored 11 points and Frank Kaminsky added 10.

Booker committed eight turnovers and Rubio had seven among the team’s 27. Golden State committed 11.

Phoenix led by 10 points with under nine minutes left when the Warriors began their charge.

Russell knocked down a 22-footer to start the spurt, and Burks later converted a three-point play to move Golden State within 86-81 with 6:46 left.

Burks’ layup knotted the score at 89 with 4:52 remaining, and Robinson hammered home a putback dunk to move the Warriors ahead 38 seconds later.

Burks’ driving bank shot with 3:26 left gave Golden State a 95-89 lead.

Green drained a straight-away 3-pointer to make it 102-95 with 1:58 left. Russell added a layup to make it a nine-point margin with 1:15 remaining, and the Warriors closed it out.

Golden State shot 41.3 percent from the field, including 9 of 27 from 3-point range.

Phoenix shot 46.7 percent and was 7 of 33 from behind the arc.

Booker scored 17 first-half points as the Suns held a 51-43 lead at the break.

Booker scored five points in the first 48 seconds of the third quarter as the lead reached 11. He later made two free throws to push the lead to 62-49 with 8:32 left in the quarter.

Russell made two 3-pointers in an 11-2 spurt that saw the Warriors move within 64-60 with 4:52 remaining. However, Phoenix scored seven of the next eight points en route to taking a 78-66 advantage into the final stanza.

