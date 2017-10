F Draymond Green’s MRI exam on his injured left knee reportedly came back negative. Green’s status for Friday’s game against the Pelicans is uncertain. The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year was injured during the third quarter of the Warriors’ regular-season opener against the Rockets on Tuesday. “I’ll be good. I‘m fine,” Green told ESPN following the game. Green finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in 28 minutes.