Golden State Warriors - PlayerWatch

G Ian Clark, who signed with the Pelicans in the offseason, will wait until Nov. 25 when New Orleans plays at Golden State to get his NBA championship ring. “They look nice,” Clark said. “I‘m excited to get mine.”

G Klay Thompson scored 33 points on Friday night in a 128-120 win in New Orleans. Thompson said he is pleased with his start after getting out of the blocks slowly last season. “Obviously, I’ve had a better start to the season this year,” Thompson said. “I‘m not satisfied though, because we’re still 1-1. I got some good looks -- some open threes -- and it’s easy to get rhythm.”

G Shaun Livingston played in his 700th career regular-season game on Friday night against the Pelicans.

F Kevin Durant posted a career-high seven blocks in the Warriors’ 128-120 victory over the Pelicans on Friday night. Two of his rejections, which came in a bang-bang exchange with Pelicans forward Tony Allen in the second quarter, came while Durant was sliding around the floor on one shoe, having to toss his other shoe in the direction of the Pelicans’ bench in order to play defense.